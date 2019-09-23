

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Game of Thrones, nominated in a record-breaking 32 categories at Emmys 2019, has equaled the record of a dozen Emmy wins in a year.



GoT was selected as the Outstanding Drama Series, while Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister since Season 1 in the American fantasy drama television series, was adjudged Outstanding Supporting Actor.



'These last 10 years have been the best years of our lives, I can't believe we did it, we shall never see it's like again... It's amazing you are all still alive,' said David Benioff, show-runner of the series, in a speech after accepting the award.



Writer and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home the prize for lead actress in a comedy series and best comedy writing for her dark comedy 'Fleabag'.



The 34-year-old multifaceted artist played an angry, confused and sexually active woman in the BBC comedy-drama series.



Fleabag's director Harry Bradbeer won the best directing for a comedy series award. Fleabag was also adjudged the best comedy series.



Jodie Comer won best leading drama actress for playing Villanelle in Waller-Bridge's 'Killing Eve'.



Jharrel Jerome has become the youngest person and the first Afro-Latino to win the Emmy award for best lead actor in a limited series for Netflix's 'When They See Us.'



Billy Porter created history by becoming the first openly gay, black man to win the prize for best actor in drama for his role in 'Pose.'



Actress Patricia Arquette, who won the award for best Supporting Actress, delivered a powerful speech as she called for equal rights for transgender people after accepting the honor.



Bill Hader won the second consecutive award for best lead actor in a comedy series for his performance in HBO's 'Barry'.



Michelle Williams, who won the award for best actress in a limited series or movie for 'Fosse/Verdon,' called for equal pay for women in the entertainment industry.



The 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards was aired live from the Microsoft Theater on Fox Sunday night.



For the first time since 2003, there was no host for television's highest award ceremony.



