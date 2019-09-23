

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) confirmed that the company is in talks regarding a potential sale of a minority interest in the Zambian copper assets. The company issued the statement in response to media speculation regarding a potential deal involving Jiangxi Copper Co. Ltd.



First Quantum said it has not engaged in any discussions regarding a take-over bid or other change of control transaction. The company said it has no knowledge of potential take-over bids, change of control transactions or proposals.



