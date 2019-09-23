

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Monday, extending the downward move seen in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 49 points.



Renewed concerns about the global economic outlook may generate some selling pressure following the release of disappointing European economic data.



Survey data from IHS Markit showed the euro area private sector was close to stalling at the end of the third quarter. The flash composite output index unexpectedly fell to a 75-month low of 50.4 in September from 51.9 in August.



Germany's private sector contracted the most since late 2012 as a downturn in manufacturing deepened and service sector growth lost momentum.



Waning optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal may also weigh on the markets after the Chinese cut short a visit to the U.S. last week and President Donald Trump indicated he is not in a hurry to reach an agreement.



Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as a lack of major U.S. economic data may keep some traders on the sidelines.



Reports on consumer confidence, new home sales, durable goods orders and personal income and spending are likely to attract attention in the coming days.



After seeing modest strength throughout the morning, stocks once again came under pressure in afternoon trading on Friday. The major averages pulled back well off their best levels of the day and firmly into negative territory.



The major averages ended the day off their lows of the session but stuck in the red. The Dow fell 159.72 points or 0.6 percent to 26,935.07, the Nasdaq slid 65.20 points or 0.8 percent to 8,117.67 and the S&P 500 dropped 14.72 points or 0.5 percent to 2,992.07.



With the downturn on the day, the major averages also moved lower for the week, the Dow slumped by 1 percent, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell by 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Monday, with the Japanese markets closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has fallen by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are down by 1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.07 to $58.02 a barrel after edging down $0.04 to $58.09 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,526, up $10.90 from the previous session's close of $1,515.10. On Friday, gold climbed $8.90.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 107.52 yen compared to the 107.56 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0986 compared to last Friday's $1.1017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX