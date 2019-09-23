

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Thomas Cook Group, the world's oldest travel company, has collapsed after its attempts to secure rescue funding failed.



The 178-year-old British tour operator declared bankruptcy on Monday, suspending operations and stranding thousands of holidaymakers around the globe who had booked through the company. The company's failure also reportedly puts 22,000 jobs at stake worldwide.



The company was founded in 1841 by cabinet-maker Thomas Cook to carry temperance supporters by railway between cities in Britain.



Cook organized his first tours for British travelers on escorted visits to Europe in 1855 and to the United States in 1866. The company's first escorted round-the-world tour started from London in September 1872.



In 2001, Thomas Cook was acquired by German company C&N Touristic AG, which changed the company's name to Thomas Cook AG.



Thomas Cook Group plc was formed in June 2007 by the merger of Thomas Cook AG and MyTravel Group.



However, the company has been struggling over the past few years, hurt by the changing travel market, stiff online competition, and the political uncertainty related to Britain's departure from the European Union.



The company was also hurt by heat waves over the last few summers in Europe that resulted in people delaying their holiday plans.



In May this year, Thomas Cook had reported a loss for the first half of the year that widened from the prior year. Thomas Cook said its results were impacted by the uncertain consumer environment due to Brexit that led to a slower pace of summer holiday travel bookings across all markets.



The company saw further headwinds for the rest of the year due to the recent economic and political uncertainty, combined with higher fuel and hotel costs.



In July, Thomas Cook's largest shareholder China's Fosun Tourism Group agreed to inject 900 million pounds into the business as part of a rescue package. In return, Fosun acquired a significant controlling stake in the Thomas Cook's tour operating division and a significant minority interest in the Group Airline.



Thomas Cook currently has around 190 own-brand hotels and resorts across seven brands - Sentido, Sunprime, Sunwing, SunConnect, smartline, Casa Cook and Cook's Club. The Thomas Cook group Airlines fleet consists of more than 100 aircraft.



