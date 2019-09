KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - K+S said it will reduce fertilizer production for potassium chloride by up to 300 thousand tonnes by the end of 2019, citing the current weak demand for potash.



The effect of the production adjustment on EBITDA is expected to be in the amount of up to 80 million euros.



The company will publish its third-quarter results on November 14.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX