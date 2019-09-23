

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended lower on Monday, in line with the trend across Europe, after data showed euro area private sector moved closer to stagnation in September.



Disappointing data out of Germany, France and the U.K. dragged down European markets. Trade war concerns added to the woes.



The Swiss benchmark SMI ended down 59.44 points, or 0.59%, at 9,997.39, after scaling a low of 9,957.82 and a high of 10,046.84 intraday.



On Friday, the index ended down 7.63 points, or 0.08%, at 10,056.83.



Credit Suisse declined 2.8%. According to reports, former Credit Suisse banker Iqbal Khan has filed a criminal complaint after he was followed by private detectives in an automobile. There are no updates as yet on this from Credit Suisse or Zurich prosecutors.



Shares of UBS, ABB, Richemont, Adecco and Sika declined 1.7 to 2%. Geberit, LafargeHolcim, Lonza Group, Swiss Life Holding, Roche Holding and Novartis lost 0.7 to 1.25%.



Among midcap stocks, Bucher Industries declined 2.6%. Georg Fischer, Dufry, Logitech International, Temenos Group, OC Oerlikon, VAT Group, Julius Baer and Barry Callebaut shed 1.3 to 2.3%.



AMS ended lower by about 1.6% after reports the company could be in a bidding war for Osram, the German firm. According to a Bloomberg report, private equity firm Advent International is in talks to join Bain Capital in its takeover bid for Osram.



Clariant declined 1.6%. According to reports, Clariant Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann does not plan to pay the 750,000 Swiss franc fine imposed on the group for breaking publication rules in relation to its failed merger with U.S.-based Huntsman out of his own pocket.



