

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Today, September 24th, is observed as the National Punctuation Day in the United States of America. This day was launched in 2004 by the American newsletter writer Jeff Rubin to spread awareness as well as educate people on proper usage of punctuation. His concerns of declining language skills among people made him start such a day to make the individuals mindful while using commas, semicolons, quotation marks, and the likes at the time of writing.



As you know, punctuation is one of the most important aspects of written English. An incorrect usage of punctuation can give the sentence a completely different meaning. Just as pauses, change in tones, etc. make the listener reflect on what you said, punctuation gives life to written words.



Punctuation can save a life. 'Hang him, not let him go!' and 'Hang him not, let him go!'. See how one's life is hanging on a simple comma!



'Let's eat Grandma!' If you miss to put a comma after 'eat,' people can mistake you to be a cannibal.



I'm sorry; I love you. and I'm sorry I love you. can make or break a relationship.



Punctuation day has been gaining more and more media coverage every passing year. Schools also conduct writing competitions for students to observe this day.



To celebrate National Punctuation Day, Rubin invites people, who appreciate the correct usage of punctuations, to send to him mistakes spotted by them in everyday life.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX