

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's jobless rate remained stable in August, data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



The registered unemployment rate was 5.2 percent in August, the same rate as seen in July. That was in line with economists' expectation. In June, the rate was 5.3 percent.



In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 5.8 percent.



The number of newly registered unemployed persons was 117,400 in August versus 127,700 in the preceding month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate decreased to 5.3 percent in August from 5.4 percent in the previous month.



