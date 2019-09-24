

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate fell in September after rising in the previous month, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Tuesday.



The unadjusted capacity utilization rate fell to 76.3 percent in September from 76.6 percent in August. In July, the utilization rate was 76.2 percent.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence decreased to 98.8 in September from 102.5 in August.



The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence fell to 99.7 in September from 102.1 in the previous month.



