Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 662604 ISIN: US1431301027 Ticker-Symbol: XA4 
Stuttgart
24.09.19
15:34 Uhr
79,66 Euro
+1,15
+1,46 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CARMAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARMAX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,18
79,37
15:54
79,15
79,41
15:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARMAX
CARMAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARMAX INC79,66+1,46 %