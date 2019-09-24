

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) has been fined by the Stuttgart public prosecutor for violation of supervisory duties with respect to vehicle certification related to deviations from regulatory requirements in certain Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The fine is in the amount of 870 million euros. The company has refrained from taking a legal remedy against the fine notice.



Daimler AG said, for the third quarter 2019, the fine does not result in a relevant additional negative effect on earnings. The company maintained its earnings forecast.



