Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MRGS ISIN: US74346Y1038 Ticker-Symbol: PH2 
Frankfurt
24.09.19
08:04 Uhr
55,07 Euro
-0,10
-0,18 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,97
55,36
15:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PROS HOLDINGS
PROS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PROS HOLDINGS INC55,07-0,18 %