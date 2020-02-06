

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO):



-Earnings: -$17.3 million in Q4 vs. -$12.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.41 in Q4 vs. -$0.34 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PROS Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$4.7 million or -$0.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.09 per share -Revenue: $66.2 million in Q4 vs. $52.6 million in the same period last year.



