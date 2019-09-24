

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) said Tuesday that it aims to add one million riders in the U.S. by 2027, expanding the total number to 4 million. In 2017, it had 3 million riders.



'Amplify Brand has been added as a growth catalyst in the 'More Roads to Harley-Davidson' plan and will bolster the existing growth catalysts of New Products, Broader Access and Stronger Dealers,' the company said in a statement.



The company also plans to grow international business to 50% of annual revenue through 2027.



Previously the growth target was motorcycle unit volume, which was not inclusive of all of the company's efforts to grow internationally, including IRONe electric-powered two-wheelers for kids, eBicycles and a refreshed apparel approach.



