

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co.'s upcoming streaming service Disney+ is now available for pre-order in the U.S. with a seven-day free trial, almost two months ahead of its launch.



Disney+ will launch in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands on November 12, while it will roll out in Australia and New Zealand on November 19. Earlier in September, the service launched in beta in the Netherlands.



Disney expects to launch the streaming service in most major markets within the first two years. The service will be the exclusive home of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic.



Disney is offering customers the option to sign up for a subscription at $6.99 a month or fee of $69.99 per year. This is far below the standard Netflix subscription price of $13 per month.



However, customers who want to purchase the previously announced bundle that includes Disney+, sports streaming service ESPN+ and Hulu will have to wait until the launch day on November 12. The bundled offering will cost $12.99 a month.



Disney said that all subscription packages will automatically renew, with the option to cancel at any time before each renewal date. All new Disney+ subscribers can sign up for the seven-day free trial.



In its first year, Disney+ will release more than 25 original series and 10 original films and documentaries.



These include the Star Wars show 'The Mandalorian,' from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau, and 'Lady and the Tramp,' a live-action version of the 1955 animated classic, both streaming at launch.



Subscribers will be able to stream content from Disney+ on a wide selection of mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs.



Meanwhile, Apple's streaming service, Apple TV+, will launch on November 1 in over 100 countries and regions.



The service will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.



Apple has said that users can get a one-year subscription for free with a purchase of a new iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV.



