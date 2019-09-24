Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855686 ISIN: US2546871060 Ticker-Symbol: WDP 
Tradegate
24.09.19
18:03 Uhr
120,56 Euro
+0,10
+0,08 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
120,66
120,76
18:12
120,64
120,76
18:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WALT DISNEY
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY120,56+0,08 %