

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries moved significantly higher over the course of the trading session on Tuesday, extending the strong upward move seen in recent sessions.



Bond prices moved steadily higher as the day progressed before closing firmly in positive territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slumped by 7.3 basis points to 1.635 percent.



Treasuries extended an early upward move following the release of a report from the Conference Board showing a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of September.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index tumbled to 125.1 in September from a downwardly revised 134.2 in August.



Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to dip to 133.0 from the 135.1 originally reported for the previous month.



Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at the Conference Board, said an escalation in trade and tariff tensions in late August appears to have rattled consumers.



'However, this pattern of uncertainty and volatility has persisted for much of the year and it appears confidence is plateauing,' Franco said.



She added, 'While confidence could continue hovering around current levels for months to come, at some point this continued uncertainty will begin to diminish consumers' confidence in the expansion.'



The sharp drop in consumer confidence raised concerns about the economic outlook, increasing the appeal of safe havens such as bonds.



Treasuries saw further upside in afternoon trading amid reports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is prepared to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.



Answering a question about impeaching Trump at The Atlantic Festival in Washington, D.C., Pelosi noted Democrats have been waiting until they are 'ready.'



'That's why I've said as soon as we have the facts, we're ready. Now we have the facts, we're ready ... for later today,' Pelosi said.



According to NBC News, Pelosi is expected to make a statement around 5 pm ET following meetings with congressional leadership and members of the Democratic caucus.



Meanwhile, Trump has authorized the release of the transcript of a controversial call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that has renewed Democratic calls for his impeachment.



Trump said on Twitter on Tuesday that he will release the 'complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript' of his conversation with Zelensky in an effort to derail the continuation of the Democrats' 'Destructive Witch Hunt.'



The president has come under fire amid allegations he threatened to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless Zelensky conducted an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.



News on the impeachment front may continue to impact trading on Wednesday, potentially overshadowing a report on new home sales.



The Treasury Department is also scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $41 billion worth of five-year notes.



