Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880205 ISIN: US1729081059 Ticker-Symbol: CIT 
Tradegate
24.09.19
16:40 Uhr
231,75 Euro
+0,20
+0,09 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CINTAS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CINTAS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
237,30
239,60
22:51
228,05
230,15
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CINTAS
CINTAS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CINTAS CORPORATION231,75+0,09 %