

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBNZ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.00 percent.



New Zealand also will see August figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to be worth NZ$5.58 billion, down from NZ$5.71 billion in July. Exports are called at NZ$4.10 billion, down sharply from NZ$5.03 billion in the previous month. The trade balance is projected to show a deficit of NZ$1.350 billion following the NZ$685 million shortfall a month earlier.



The Bank of Japan will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on July 30. At the meeting, the policy board voted to maintain interest rates at -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



Japan also will see August numbers for producer prices, which are expected to hold steady at 0.5 percent on year.



Australia will see August figures for skilled vacancies; in July, they were up 0.4 percent on month.



The central bank in Thailand will conclude its monetary policy and announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 1.50 percent.



Malaysia will release August figures for consumer prices; in July, inflation was flat on month and up 1.5 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX