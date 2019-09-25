

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Avnet (AVT) said it has launched an Avnet Super Store on Alibaba Group's China-focused B2B purchasing and wholesale marketplace, 1688.com, through an alliance with Alibaba Group.



One of the first products offered through the new Chinese Super Store will be the Alibaba Cloud-enabled Raspberry Pi 3 Model B/B+ computer, Avnet said in a statement.



1688.com, which China's largest wholesale platform for industrial products, is home to more than 10 million enterprise storefronts, with 150 million users visiting the site per day.



