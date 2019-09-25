

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening on a tepid note Wednesday after democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives launched a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, raising prospects of more political uncertainty in the world's largest economy.



Trump's aggressive trade rhetoric against China also adds to recession risks.



'Not only has China declined to adopt promised reforms, it has embraced an economic model dependent on massive market barriers, heavy state subsidies, currency manipulation, product dumping, forced technology transfers and the theft of intellectual property and also trade secrets on a grand scale,' Trump said at the United National Assembly.



'I will not accept a bad deal with the American people,' he added.



Asian markets remain broadly lower and the dollar nursed losses against major rivals while oil extended overnight losses on concerns about near term energy demand and amid reports that Saudi Arabia has restored about 75 percent crude output lost after attacks on its facilities.



The British pound strengthened after the U.K. Supreme Court ruled Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to shut down parliament was unlawful.



Consumer sentiment from France is due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell as a measure of U.S. consumer confidence fell by the most in nine months in September and reports suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is prepared to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed half a percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.5 percent and the S&P 500 gave up 0.8 percent.



European markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday as fears of a looming recession overshadowed mild optimism about U.S.-China trade talks.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a positive bias. The German DAX slid 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index ended marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index dropped half a percent.



