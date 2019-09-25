

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate investment trust Shaftesbury Plc (SHB.L), in its trading update for the period from April 1 to September 24, reported continued good demand for its regular space.



The company, which owns a 15.2 acre portfolio in the heart of London's West End, said West End remains busy and its food, beverage, leisure and retail occupiers continue, on average, to report year-on-year sales growth.



During the period, leasing activity has been robust, rents continue to be achieved at or above ERV and lease incentive levels have remained stable. The company also said vacancy remains low and consistent with its long-term average.



Brian Bickell, Chief Executive, said, 'Our exceptional 15.2 acre portfolio, located in some of the busiest parts of the West End, continues to perform well. ..Despite the uncertain political and macroeconomic backdrop, London's global city status continues to draw businesses and visitors from across the World, reinforcing the West End's long-term appeal and prospects.'



