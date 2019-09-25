

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defence company Babcock International Group Plc. (BAB.L) Wednesday reported that its trading for the period from April 1 has been in line with expectations.



In its trading update, the company reported that Marine sector is performing well with increased activity across its UK warship support business and strong orders across technology businesses.



In Nuclear, activity levels have increased across defence though the civil nuclear market remains challenging.



The company said it continued to win work across all sectors in the period, with win rates in line with targets.



Looking ahead for the fiscal year, the company said it confirms guidance for revenue, operating profit and free cash flow as set out in May 2019.



