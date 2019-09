BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, UK Finance is slated to publish mortgage approvals for August. The number of mortgages approved in August is forecast to drop to 43,000 from 43,342 in July.



Ahead of the data, the pound fell against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 133.62 against the yen, 1.2446 against the greenback, 0.8838 against the euro and 1.2271 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX