

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices eased on Wednesday after logging their highest finish in nearly three weeks the previous day on rising geopolitical worries.



Spot gold slid 0.15 percent to $1,529.89 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,537.25 per ounce.



The downside remained limited as global growth faces headwinds from the U.S.-China trade dispute, conflicts with Iran and the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump.



A U.S.-China trade deal appeared elusive after Trump delivered a stinging rebuke to China's trade practices on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly and added he would not accept a 'bad deal' in trade talks with the country.



Investors watched for developments in the United States after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump amid allegations he sought Ukraine's help to smear former Vice-President Joe Biden, who is the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.



Growth worries linger as the Asian Development Bank downgraded its growth forecasts for the region, reflecting gloomier prospects for international trade.



Elsewhere in the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing calls to quit following yesterday's Supreme Court ruling.



