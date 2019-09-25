

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT), a leading children's entertainment company, announced the global release of Creatable World, the company's new customizable doll line. Creatable World invites kids to create their own characters. The customizable doll line allows kids to style the dolls with wardrobe, accessories and wigs.



The Creatable World doll line includes six different doll kits. Each kit includes one doll and styling accessories. The product can be purchased online through Amazon, Target and Walmart.



'Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels. Through research, we heard that kids don't want their toys dictated by gender norms,' said Kim Culmone, Senior Vice President of Mattel Fashion Doll Design.



