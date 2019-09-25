

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - In the initial hours, signals from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in the red.



Investors are closely monitoring the escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China. The political situation in the U.K. is also under the scanner.



Asian shares closed lower, while European shares are also trading in that line, with most of them seen lower.



New Home Sales for August and State Street Investor Confidence Index for September are the highlights among economic announcements on Wednesday.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 45.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 6.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were losing 28.00 points.



The U.S. major averages closed in the red on Tuesday. The Dow fell 142.22 points or 0.5 percent to 26,807.77, the Nasdaq tumbled 118.84 points or 1.5 percent to 7,993.63 and the S&P 500 slid 25.18 points or 0.8 percent to 2,966.60.



On the economic front, U.S. Bureau of the Census, U.S. Commerce Department and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's New Home Sales for August will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 665K, while it was at 635K in the prior month.



Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will testify at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on 'Facilitating Faster Payments in the U.S', in Washington, D.C.



State Street Investor Confidence Index for September will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the previous month the Index was at 75.9.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude oil Inventories were 1.1 million barrels and Gasoline inventories were up 0.8 million branches.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will to take part in a moderated session at a Dallas Business Club Economic Update in Dallas, Texas, with audience Q&A. At 7.00 pm.



Asian stocks fell on Wednesday. Chinese shares lost ground. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 29.91 points, or 1.00 percent, to 2,955.43 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 335.65 points, or 1.28 percent, at 25,945.35.



Japanese markets declined. The Nikkei average ended down 78.69 points, or 0.36 percent, at 22,020.15 while the broader Topix index closed 0.18 percent lower at 1,620.08.



Australian markets fell. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 38.70 points, or 0.57 percent, to 6,710.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 41.90 points, or 0.61 percent, at 6,814.70.



European shares are trading in the red. France's CAC 40 is declining 83.88 points or 1.48 percent. Germany's DAX is down 146.94 points or 1.19 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is lowering by 56.21 points or 0.77 percent. Swiss Market Index is declining 147.31 points or 1.47 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is declining 1.26 percent.



