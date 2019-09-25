

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After turning lower over the course of the previous session, stocks could see some further downside in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a slightly lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 16 points.



Political uncertainty may weigh on the markets after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced that the Democrat-controlled House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.



Pelosi said she is directing six House committees to proceed with their investigations under the umbrella of the impeachment inquiry, saying Trump 'must be held accountable' and 'no one is above the law.'



The speaker accused Trump of a breach of his constitutional responsibilities by calling upon a foreign power to intervene in the upcoming election.



Trump faces allegations he threatened to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky conducted an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination.



Early trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders wait for Trump to release a White House transcript of his controversial call with Zelensky.



The president has admitted discussing the issue with Zelensky but has repeatedly claimed there was 'no quid pro quo.'



Reports have indicated the transcript of Trump's call will with Zelensky does not include a 'smoking gun,' potentially taking the sting out of the Democrats' impeachment threat.



Conservative media outlets have also already begun seeking to damage the credibility of the whistleblower who brought the issue to light.



Shortly after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new home sales in the month of August. New home sales are expected to jump by 3.9 percent in August after plunging by 12.8 percent in July.



Stocks moved to the upside early in the trading day on Tuesday but showed a significant downturn over the course of the session. The major averages pulled back well off their early highs and firmly into negative territory.



The major averages climbed off their worst levels but remained stuck in the red. The Dow fell 142.22 points or 0.5 percent to 26,807.77, the Nasdaq tumbled 118.84 points or 1.5 percent to 7,993.63 and the S&P 500 slid 25.18 points or 0.8 percent to 2,966.60.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1.3 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has fallen by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.3 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slumping $1.03 to $56.26 a barrel after tumbling $1.35 to $57.29 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,534.40, down $5.80 compared to the previous session's close of $1,540.20. On Tuesday, gold climbed $8.70.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 107.49 yen compared to the 107.07 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0987 compared to yesterday's $1.1020.



