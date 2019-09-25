

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Disney will soon introduce plant-based food options at the major restaurants within its two theme parks in the U.S., amid the rising popularity for plant-based and meat-free diets. More than 400 vegan dishes will be available at the theme parks.



Disney Parks said that all its major quick and table service restaurants at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, will offer this option, along with a plant-based menu icon that will denote plant-based meals.



'Our guests have embraced our plant-based offerings at our parks around the globe, inspiring us to expand our menu and introduce a new menu icon, a green leaf, that will make it easier than ever to find these creations during your visit,' Disney Parks said in a blog post.



The new food options are made from plant-based ingredients like vegetables, fruits, grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes. They are made without animal meat, dairy, eggs or honey.



Walt Disney World Resort will launch the plant-based menu icon and introduce the new vegan options on October 1 at quick service locations and October 3 at table service locations.



The menu icon and the new plant-based options will come to Disneyland in spring 2020.



Some of the new vegan options that will be served at the Disney theme parks include 'Steamed Asian Dumplings' from Le Cellier at Epcot, 'Shiriki Noodle Salad' from Jungle Navigation Co. Ltd Skipper Canteen at Magic Kingdom Park, and 'Felucian Garden Spread' from Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.



'Chili-Spiced Crispy Fried Tofu Bowl' from Satu'li Canteen at Disney's Animal Kingdom and 'Plant-based Cashew Cheescake' from California Grill at Disney's Contemporary Resort also feature among the new food options.



Dinsey is serving plant-based cuisine at its theme parks across the world. This includes Risotto-style Spelt with Mushrooms at Disneyland Paris, pan-fried vegetables with plant-based dumplings at Hong Kong Disneyland, and Caramel Mix Nuts Banana Cake at Shanghai Disney Resort.



The plant-based food options offered on Disney Cruise Line include plant-based Chili Dog, plant-based eggs and Chocolate Truffle Cake.



