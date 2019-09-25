Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855686 ISIN: US2546871060 Ticker-Symbol: WDP 
Tradegate
25.09.19
15:07 Uhr
120,12 Euro
+0,32
+0,27 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
120,50
120,56
15:40
120,50
120,58
15:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WALT DISNEY
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY120,12+0,27 %