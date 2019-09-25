

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) announced Wednesday that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Scott Schenkel, most recently eBay's Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, as interim Chief Executive Officer.



The appointment follows Devin Wenig stepping down as President and CEO, and a director of the Company. The eBay Board will undertake a search to identify the Company's next CEO, and will consider internal and external candidates.



The Company also announced that Andy Cring, eBay's Vice President, Global Financial Planning and Analysis, has been appointed to serve as interim Chief Financial Officer.



eBay reaffirmed its full year guidance for 2019 of organic FX-neutral revenue growth of 2 to 3 percent, earnings growth of $1.97 to $2.07 per share and adjusted earnings growth of $2.70 to $2.75 per share.



eBay noted that its previously announced operating review is ongoing. It added that its strategic review of its asset portfolio, including StubHub and eBay Classifieds Group, is continuing to move forward with the assistance of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX