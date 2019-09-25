

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Amazon launched a new program with several technology companies that will enable customers to interact with multiple voice assistants on a single device.



According to Amazon, the 'Voice Interoperability Initiative' is a new program by more than thirty companies to ensure that devices will work with multiple digital assistants at the same time.



Customers will be able to enjoy the skill and capabilities of voice assistants such as Amazon's own Alexa, along with Cortana, Djingo, Einstein and other emerging voice services on a single device.



The participating companies include Amazon, Baidu, BMW, Bose, Cerence, ecobee, Harman, Logitech, Microsoft, Salesforce, Sonos, Sound United, Sony Audio Group, Spotify and Tencent.



However, the program does not include tech giants such as Apple, Google or Samsung - major device makers that have some of the most popular voice assistants. Unlike Amazon, these companies make their own smartphones, which are seen as the biggest platform for voice assistant services.



Amazon noted that device makers interested in supporting multiple, simultaneous wake words often face higher development costs and increased memory load on their devices. To address this issue, the Voice Interoperability Initiative will include support from hardware providers like Amlogic, Intel, MediaTek, NXP Semiconductors and Qualcomm Technologies.



It also includes original design manufacturers or ODMs like InnoMedia, Tonly and SGW Global; and systems integrators like CommScope, DiscVision, Libre, Linkplay, MyBox, Sagemcom, StreamUnlimited and Sugr. Telecommunications operators participating in the program are Free, Orange, SFR and Verizon.



'Multiple simultaneous wake words provide the best option for customers. Utterance by utterance, customers can choose which voice service will best support a particular interaction,' said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX