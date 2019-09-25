

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the notable downturn seen over the course of the previous session, stocks are showing a lack of direction in morning trading on Wednesday. The major averages have spent the morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is up 88.14 points or 0.3 percent at 26,895.91, the Nasdaq is down 17.70 points or 0.2 percent at 7,975.92 and the S&P 500 is down 0.82 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 2,965.78.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes amid political uncertainty after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced that the Democrat-controlled House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.



Pelosi said she is directing six House committees to proceed with their investigations under the umbrella of the impeachment inquiry, saying Trump 'must be held accountable' and 'no one is above the law.'



The speaker accused Trump of a breach of his constitutional responsibilities by calling upon a foreign power to intervene in the upcoming election.



Trump faces allegations he threatened to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky conducted an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination.



A transcript released by the White House confirms that Trump discussed a possible investigation of Biden in a call with Zelensky, although he does not directly link the issue to U.S. aid.



Conservative media outlets have also already begun seeking to damage the credibility of the whistleblower who brought the issue to light.



On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing U.S. new home sales rebounded strongly in the month of August following a sharp pullback in the previous month.



The Commerce Department said new home sales surged up by 7.1 percent to an annual rate of 713,000 in August after plunging by 8.6 percent to a revised rate of 666,000 in July.



Economists had expected new home sales to jump by 3.9 percent to a rate of 660,000 from the 635,000 originally reported for the previous month.



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, although considerable weakness has emerged among gold stocks.



The NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has tumbled by 2.5 percent, with the weakness in the sector coming as the price of gold for December delivery is slumping $10.40 to $1,529.80 an ounce.



Energy and software stocks are also seeing some weakness, while Philip Morris (MO) is leading the tobacco sector higher after ending merger with talks with Altria (MO).



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1.3 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.2 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground after trending higher over the past several sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 5.7 basis points at 1.692 percent.



