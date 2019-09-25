

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Home Meridian has recalled about 640 Mid-Century three-drawer chests due to risk of tip-over and entrapment.



According to the company, the recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard.



The recall involves Mid-Century three-drawer accent chests in a brown finish or white finish. The chests have three drawers with six copper-colored drawer pulls.



Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access.



The recalled products sold at Nebraska Furniture Mart stores in Nebraska, Kansas, and Texas, and online from March 2017 through June 2019 for about $250.



