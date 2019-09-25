

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks are seeing modest strength in mid-day trading on Wednesday after showing a lack of direction earlier in the session, although buying interest has remained somewhat subdued.



While the major averages are all in positive territory, the Dow is outperforming its counterparts. The Dow is up 140.49 points or 0.5 percent at 26,948.26, the Nasdaq is up 16.60 points or 0.2 percent at 8,010.23 and the S&P 500 is up 5.68 points or 0.2 percent at 2,972.28.



The notable advance by the Dow comes as shares of Nike (NKE) have jumped by 5 percent after the athletic footwear and apparel giant reported better than expected fiscal first quarter results.



Overall trading remains more subdued due to political uncertainty after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced that the Democrat-controlled House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.



Pelosi said she is directing six House committees to proceed with their investigations under the umbrella of the impeachment inquiry, saying Trump 'must be held accountable' and 'no one is above the law.'



The speaker accused Trump of a breach of his constitutional responsibilities by calling upon a foreign power to intervene in the upcoming election.



A White House transcript released this morning confirms that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate allegations of corruption against former Vice President and Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden.



'There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that,' Trump told Zelensky, according to the transcript. 'So whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great.'



'Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it,' he added. 'It sounds horrible to me.'



Trump was referring to accusations that Biden improperly pressured Ukraine to fire then-Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin amid concerns he was investigating a Ukrainian natural gas company whose board Hunter Biden served on.



The release of the transcript comes amid claims Trump threatened to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless Zelensky conducted an investigation of Biden and his son Hunter.



Trump does not directly link the request for an investigation to U.S. aid in the transcript, although the president reportedly told his acting Chief of Staff to withhold aid from the Ukraine shortly before the call took place.



Sector News



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Tobacco stocks have shown a notable move to the upside, however, with the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index climbing by 1.4 percent.



Philip Morris (MO) is leading the tobacco sector higher, surging up by 6.2 percent after ending merger with talks with Altria (MO).



Banking and steel stocks are also seeing some strength on the day, while gold stocks have moved sharply lower over the course of the session.



The NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has plunged by 3.7 percent, with the weakness in the sector coming as the price of gold for December delivery is plummeting $20.60 to $1,519.60 an ounce.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1.3 percent.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just below the unchanged line, the German DAX Index fell by 0.6 percent and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.8 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground after trending higher over the past several sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 6.6 basis points at 1.701 percent.



