

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discovery, Inc. Wednesday launched Food Network Kitchen, a first-of-its-kind direct-to-consumer product with proprietary streaming technology offering consumers LIVE, interactive cooking instruction every week with the top culinary experts in the world.



Discovery and Amazon have partnered to offer Food Network Kitchen through Amazon Alexa and Echo Show, Fire Tablets, Fire TV streaming media devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs.



Food Network Kitchen will launch in late October 2019 in the U.S. and will also be available across iOS and Android mobile devices. Food Network Kitchen will roll out across additional platforms and devices in 2020.



'Food Network Kitchen brings the top chefs in the world directly to consumers' kitchens through first-of-its-kind live interactive cooking classes, seamless e-commerce transactions, and the richest culinary media ecosystem in the world,' said David Zaslav, President and CEO, Discovery, Inc.



Customers can sign-up for free access to a limited selection of videos and recipes or subscribe to the full suite of premium features for $6.99/month or $59.99/year. An initial free trial period of three months/90 days will be made available at launch, along with a limited-time discounted rate of $47.99/year.



