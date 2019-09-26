

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - METRO AG said it plans to divest the hypermarket business, resulting reduced company size. The measures relate both to METRO AG headquarters and the international cross-functional and service companies.



The company noted that the evaluation is at a very early stage. On the basis of the first preliminary top-down assessment, the implementation of the contemplated measures under assessment could lead to one-off costs of about 30 million euros to 65 million eurosin the first financial year of implementation and recurring savings in a mid-double-digit million Euro-amount per year.



'No decision has been taken yet on the implementation or the scope of possible measures, which have to be further assessed and evaluated in detail. After the finalization of the assessment in the next couple of months, the Management Board of METRO AG will decide hereon,' METRO said.



