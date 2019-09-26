Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: BFB001 ISIN: DE000BFB0019 Ticker-Symbol: B4B 
Xetra
25.09.19
17:35 Uhr
14,230 Euro
-0,220
-1,52 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,265
14,365
25.09.
14,200
14,300
25.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
METRO
METRO AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
METRO AG14,230-1,52 %