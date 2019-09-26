

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc. (MAB.L, MLB), an operator of managed restaurants and pubs, Thursday reported 3.3 percent growth in like-for-like sales for eight weeks, and said it expects full-year group operating profit margin to be at a similar level to last year, despite cost headwinds.



Year-to-date, like-for-like sales grew 3.6 percent, with 3.6 percent growth in total sales.



Phil Urban, Chief Executive, said, ' We remain confident of the impact of our Ignite initiatives which will be continually reviewed and refreshed as the business moves forward.'



