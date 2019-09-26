

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Aviva plc (AV.L, AV) were gaining around 2 percent in the morning trading in London after the company announced the appointment of Jason Windsor as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director with effect from September 26.



Windsor has been the company's Interim Chief Financial Officer since July 1 after Tom Stoddard stepped down as CFO and a director on June 30.



He was previously Chief Financial Officer of Aviva UK Insurance. Windsor joined Aviva in 2010 and has extensive experience of the group, including as Chief Capital and Investments Officer, and as a member of the Aviva Leadership Team.



Maurice Tulloch, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Jason is exceptionally well qualified to be our CFO. He has a proven track record as CFO of our UK business and a deep understanding of Aviva and the markets we operate in. Jason is a very strong addition to the Board and will bring a strong analytical and commercial perspective.'



In London, Aviva shares were trading at 395.10 pence, up 1.96 percent.



