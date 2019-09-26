

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's jobless rate rose in August after easing in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 4.4 percent in August from 3.1 percent in July. In June, the jobless rate was 3.3 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 8,500 in August from 6,500 in the preceding month.



The number of employed persons fell to 195,500 in August from 201,300 in the previous month.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in August.



