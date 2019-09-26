

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer price inflation slowed in August after rising in the previous month, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The producer price index climbed 1.37 percent year-on-year in August, after a 1.63 percent increase in July. In June, prices rose 1.53 percent.



Prices for capital goods increased 1.88 percent annually in August and those of intermediate goods and consumer goods rose 1.76 percent and 1.43 percent, respectively.



Domestic market producer prices rose 0.73 percent and non-domestic market prices grew 1.81 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.36 percent in August, following a 0.48 percent decline in the preceding month.



