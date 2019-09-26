

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) or BD has promoted Thomas Polen to chief executive officer and president from the current position of president and chief operating officer, effective January 28, 2020. Polen will be nominated for director at the company's annual meeting of shareholders.



The company also said its chairman and chief executive Officer Vincent Forlenza will retire as chief executive Officer on January 28, 2020, following the company's annual meeting of shareholders. Forlenza will continue on the BD board of directors, serving as the executive chairman.



Polen joined BD in 1999, after growing an early phase start-up that was subsequently purchased by BD. From 1999 to 2004, he held a variety of sales and marketing positions with increasing responsibility in BD Biosciences and BD Diagnostics Systems.



In 2004, Polen joined Baxter Healthcare, where he served as vice president of Strategic Marketing before leading the pharmaceutical manufacturing and services business. He was later promoted to general manager of Baxter's Injectable Pharmaceuticals business.



In 2009, Polen rejoined BD as president of BD Preanalytical Systems. He assumed the role of president of BD Diagnostics Systems from 2010 to 2013, and later served as group president, responsible for BD Medical Surgical Systems and BD Pharmaceutical Systems. In 2014, Polen was named segment president, BD Medical. He was appointed president of BD in April 2017 and named chief operating officer in October 2018.



