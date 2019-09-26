

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. GDP data for the second quarter, weekly jobless claims for the week ended September 21 and wholesale inventories for August are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback held steady against the yen, the euro and the franc, it fell against the pound.



The greenback was worth 107.64 against the yen, 0.9928 against the franc, 1.0948 against the euro and 1.2360 against the pound at 8:25 am ET.



