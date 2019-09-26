

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits crept slightly higher in the week ended September 21st, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 213,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level of 210,000.



Economists had expected initial jobless claims to tick up 212,000 from the 208,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 212,000, a decrease of 750 from the previous week's revised average of 212,750.



