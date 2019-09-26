

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA announced on its website that Weaver Fundraising, LLC issued recall of 15 oz. tins containing Trail's End Chocolatey Caramel Crunch as they may contain undeclared allergens such as almonds, cashews and pecans.



The company said consumption of the product by those allergic or having severe sensitivity to tree nuts could run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions. However, the company is yet to receive any adverse reports.



The recalled tins, bearing a label stating Trail's End Chocolatey Caramel Crunch, contain the Chocolatey Caramel Crunch which comes in an individual 15 oz. metallized bag stamped with the words 'ACP CARAMEL'.



Weaver Fundraising said the tins were sold through Boy Scout councils located in Houston, Texas and Corpus Christi, Texas, starting August 9, 2019. None of them were distributed through retail stores.



The recall was initiated by Weaver Fundraising after an ongoing investigation showed that the issue stemmed from an error made by one of its third party packagers in labeling the tins, and the situation has been remediated.



Weaver Fundraising warned consumers who have purchased the recalled tins not to consume it, and also urged them to return it to the seller.



