SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GPS) said Thursday that it plans to hire seasonal associates for its Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Old Navy, and Janie and Jack stores, as well as customer contact centers and distribution centers for the 2019 holiday season. The company plans to hire as many as 5,000 associates during the one-day event.



The company said it will host a single day hiring event across the United States and Canada on October 5.



