

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Thursday, with investors making some brisk purchases at several counters amid renewed hopes about U.S.-China trade deal.



Comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that a U.S.-China trade agreement could happen sooner than expected lifted sentiment in global stock markets.



The benchmark SMI ended up 95.89 points, or 0.97%, at 10,010.71. The index, which touched a low of 9,906.34 in early trades, rose to a high of 10,032.69 later on in the session.



The index ended down 76.49 points, or 0.77%, at 9,914.82 on Wednesday, extending losses to a third successive session.



Swiss Re gained about 1.75%. Roche Holding and Novartis gained 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively.



LafargeHolcim, Givaudan, Nestle and SGS gained 1 to 1.2%. Sika and Swisscom both ended nearly 1% up. Zurich Insurance, ABB, Geberit, UBS Group and Adecco posted modest gains.



Credit Suisse ended on a firm note after a U.S. judge on Wednesday dismissed three lawsuits accusing Credit Suisse Group AG of misleading investors about a complex product for betting on stock market swings, and causing huge losses.



Among the components in the Mid Price index, Sonova gained about 2.7%. Temenos Group, Swiss Prime Site and Barry Callebaut gained 1.5 to 1.6%, while AMS and Clariant closed lower by 2.7% and 1.1%, respectively.



Sunrise Communications gained 1.2% after the company said that the Swiss anti-trust authority approved its plan to buy Liberty Global's Swiss UPC business. The company's largest investor Freenet opposes the 6.3 billion Swiss franc ($6.36 billion) transaction.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX