

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks regained ground after coming under pressure in morning trading on Thursday but still ended the day moderately lower. With the pullback on the day, the major averages partly offset the notable gains posted in the previous session.



While the major averages climbed well off their worst levels, they still closed in negative territory. The Dow fell 79.59 points or 0.3 percent to 26,891.12, the Nasdaq slid 46.72 points or 0.6 percent to 8,030.66 and the S&P 500 dipped 7.25 points or 0.2 percent to 2,977.62.



The weakness on Wall Street came amid renewed political uncertainty following the release of the whistleblower complaint that sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.



The document outlines concerns about Trump 'using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.'



'This interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the President's main domestic political rivals,' the complaint reads.



The complaint relates to Trump's calls on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to conduct an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination.



On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released its final report on U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter, showing the pace of GDP growth was unrevised from the previous estimate.



The report said real GDP increased at an annual rate of 2.0 in the second quarter, unchanged from the previous estimate and in line with economist estimates.



The unrevised 2.0 percent GDP growth in the second quarter still reflects a notable slowdown compared to the 3.1 percent jump in the first quarter.



Meanwhile, a separate report from the National Association of Realtors showed a much bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales in the month of August.



NAR said its pending home sales index surged up by 1.6 percent to 107.3 in August after plunging by 2.5 percent to 105.6 in July. Economists had expected pending home sales to climb by 0.9 percent.



A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.



Sector News



Energy stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day even though the price of crude oil climbed well off its worst levels. Crude for November delivery edged down $0.08 to $56.41 a barrel after hitting a low of $55.41 a barrel.



Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index tumbled by 2.7 percent, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index slumped by 1.4 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index fell by 1.1 percent.



Significant weakness also emerged among biotechnology stocks, as reflected by the 2.2 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index. The index ended the session at an eight-month closing low.



Steel, gold, and brokerage stocks also saw notable weakness on the day, while most of the other major sectors showed more modest moves.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 0.9 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries rebounded from the sharp pullback seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 4.7 basis points to 1.685 percent.



Looking Ahead



Trading on Friday may be impacted by reaction to reports on durable goods orders, personal income and spending and consumer sentiment.



