

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) has reinstated health-care benefits for its 48,000 workers, a sign that the 11-day old strike by the United Auto Workers union might be nearing its end.



The automaker cut health-care coverage for union members last week. The strike began in the early hours of Monday, September 16.



GM said it is reinstating the coverage after realizing its change caused 'significant confusion' among employees, according to a letter from GM received by the UAW on Thursday.



The agreement on health care comes as the two sides resumed negotiations Thursday to reach a tentative agreement that would end the strike.



But, there is no agreement on the major issues of higher pay, profit sharing and job security.



'There is no doubt that public sentiment sees (GM originally cutting off health insurance) as a shameful act! It is time for GM to come to the bargaining table with an offer that reflects the hard work of our members,' UAW Vice President Terry Dittes said in a letter to UAW members Thursday.



UAW members went on strike at General Motors on September 16 seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of the company's profit and protection of healthcare benefits.



