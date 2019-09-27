

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence fell to the lowest level in three months in September, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The producer confidence index fell to 3.3 in September from 3.9 in August.



The latest confidence index was the lowest since June, when it showed a similar score.



The average reading for the twenty years was 1.0. The confidence index had peaked at 10.9 in February 2018, while the lowest reading of minus 23.5 was seen in February 2009, the CBS said.



Manufacturers were more positive about their order portfolio and were more negative about stocks of finished products, the CBS said.



Wood and building materials industry were the most optimistic in September, while morale in the transport industry sunk.



