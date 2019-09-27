

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer sentiment improved in September after declining in the previous month, survey data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to -4.2 in September from -4.5 in August. The average score for the index since January 2018 was -0.2.



Among four components of the indicator, only expectations concerning Finland's economy weakened in September.



Expectations concerning Finland's economy remained subdued. The current and future assessments of consumers' own economic situation improved. Intentions to spend money on durable goods increased slightly than average in August, the survey showed.



The data was collected from 1,012 persons resident in Finland between September 1 and 18.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX