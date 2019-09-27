

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Every year, September 27th has been observed as the National Chocolate Milk Day in the U.S.



During the late 1700s, Hans Sloane, an Irish physician had first prepared chocolate milk and served it cold.



Chocolate milk is a simple, easy-to-make beverage that has only a few ingredients like milk, sugar, and cocoa powder. You can add artificial flavors of your choice to make it tastier.



This delicious drink is especially popular among children. The beverage supplies all the nutrients that milk has, with the added benefits of cocoa powder and sugar. It has the right balance of carbohydrates and proteins, which makes it an ideal post- workout recovery drink.



A recent study showed that athletes get more energy from drinking chocolate milk than common sports drinks.



The National Chocolate Milk day gives you the opportunity to show your love for this timeless drink. While enjoying this delicious beverage, you can also share the pictures on social media.



